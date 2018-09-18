Emmy winner pops question, ruins all future marriage proposals

Step aside, all you lovers who think you've planned the best marriage proposal ever. Your Eiffel Tower getaway or rose-petal trail through the house can only come second to Monday night's very public proposal during the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Glenn Weiss won the Emmy for directing for a variety special for his work on The Oscars. But it's what he did after winning the statue that made headlines. Weiss shared that his mother had recently died, and noted that she "adored" his girlfriend Jan. Then, it happened.
"You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend?" Weiss said to Jan in the audience. "Because I want to call you my wife."
His shocked girlfriend, identified by Entertainment Weekly as Jan Svendsen, then walked to the stage. Weiss dropped to one knee and presented her with his mother's ring, given her by his father 67 years ago. She said yes and the two kissed as the audience cheered.
Fans on social media oohed and aahed over the romantic proposal. Comedian Leslie Jones even tweeted out a video of her reaction. "First of all, the man who's going to be with me, is going to propose to me on the Emmys," she said. "If you don't do that, then you ain't serious about our love. Real talk! Naw!"
