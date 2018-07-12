Emmy nominations 2018: the complete list

The nominees for the 70th Emmy Awards were revealed by hosts Samira Wiley (Handmaid's Tale) and Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist) were just revealed before a live audience. Unsurprisingly Westworld earned 3 leading actor nominations and nomination for best Drama series, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, Rachel Brosnahan was honored with a nomination of Best Actress in a Drama series and Samira Wiley earned a nomination for her work on The Handmaid's Tale. Additionally, Killing Eve's Sandra Oh became the first Asian woman to earn an Emmy nomination for lead actress drama.

The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards will air September 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) on NBC. The ceremony will be hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, the hosts of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update. Last year's biggest winners included Big Little Lies for best limited series, Sterling K. Brown for outstanding lead actor, Handmaid's Tale for best drama series and Donald Glover for best director and lead actor in a comedy series.

Some cult favorites are missing from the nominee list, like Better Call Saul, Veep, Master of None and House of Cards. The shows are deemed ineligible due to release dates, and the Emmy evaluation period, June 1 to May 31 every year. So you'll just have to hold out hope for next year.

Read on below for the full list of Emmy nominees, as they're announced.

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Antonio Banderas ("Genius: Picasso")

Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Benedict Cumberbatch ("Patrick Melrose")

Jeff Daniels ("The Looming Tower")

John Legend ("Jesus Christ Superstar")

Jesse Plemons ("USS Callister")

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Laura Dern ("The Tale")

Jessica Biel ("The Sinner")

Michelle Dockery ("Godless")

Edie Falco ("The Menendez Murders")

Regina King ("Seven Seconds")

Sarah Paulson ("American Horror Story: Cult")

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

William H. Macy ("Shameless")

Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Pamela Adlon ("Better Things")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Allison Janney ("Mom")

Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie")

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Claire Foy ("The Crown")

Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black")

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Keri Russell ("The Americans")

Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld")

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Ed Harris ("Westworld")

Matthew Rhys ("The Americans")

Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")

Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld")

Reality Competition

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Project Runway"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Variety Sketch Series

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

"Portlandia" (IFC)

"Drunk History" (Comedy Central)

"Tracey Ullman's Show" (HBO)

"At Home with Amy Sedaris" (TruTV)

"I Love You, America" (Hulu)

Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Limited Series

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless"

"Patrick Melrose"

Comedy Series

"Atlanta" (FX)

"Barry" (HBO)

"Black-ish" (ABC)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"GLOW" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Silicon Valley" (HBO)

"The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)

Drama Series

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Game of Thrones"

"This Is Us"

"The Crown"

"The Americans"

"Stranger Things"

"Westworld"

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Game of Thrones")

Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones")

Joseph Fiennes ("The Handmaid's Tale")

David Harbour ("Stranger Things")

Mandy Patinkin ("Homeland")

Matt Smith ("The Crown")

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things")

Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones")

Thandie Newton ("Westworld")

Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson ("Baskets")

Alec Baldwin ("Saturday Night Live")

Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")

Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz ("Atlanta")

Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Aidy Bryant ("Saturday Night Live")

Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")

Leslie Jones ("Saturday Night Live")

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

Laurie Metcalf ("Roseanne")

Megan Mullally ("Will & Grace")

Television Movie

"Fahrenheit 451" (HBO)

"Flint" (Lifetime)

"Paterno" (HBO)

"The Tale" (HBO)

"Black Mirror: USS Callister" (Netflix)

Structured Reality Program

"Antiques Roadshow" (PBS)

"Fixer Upper" (HGTV)

"Lip Sync Battle" (Paramount)

"Queer Eye" (Netflix)

"Shark Tank" (ABC)

"Who Do You Think You Are?" (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

"Born This Way" (A&E)

"Deadliest Catch" (Discovery)

"Intervention" (A&E)

"Naked and Afraid" (Discovery Channel)

"RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked" (VH1)

"United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell" (CNN)

Host for Reality/Reality Competition Program

W. Kamau Bell ("United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell")

Ellen DeGeneres ("Ellen's Game of Games")

RuPaul Charles ("RuPaul's Drag Race")

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn ("Project Runway")

Jane Lynch ("Hollywood Game Night")

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels ("Godless")

Brandon Victor Dixon ("Jesus Christ Superstar")

John Leguizamo ("Waco")

Ricky Martin ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Edgar Ramirez ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Michael Stuhlbarg ("The Looming Tower")

Finn Wittrock ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

