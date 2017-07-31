Everyone's favorite Wookiee is getting more social media love, straight from the Han Solo movie set.

"Game of Thrones" actor Emilia Clarke -- who is playing a yet-to-be-named character in the upcoming Han Solo movie -- shared an Instagram video Friday of Chewbacca having fun on the set.

Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on "GoT," posted the video to celebrate reaching 10 million followers on Instagram.

"In a Instagram far far away... Or in pinewood backlot filming #UntitledHanSoloMovie," Clarke wrote. "One Chewbacca (and one @emilia_clarke) wanted to thank each and every one of you 10 million wonderstar-incredible dream makers for following me!!"

Chewbacca, originally actor Peter Mayhew, is now being played by Joonas Suotamo.

"Those dreamboats at @starwars said yes, this furry ball of joy could help me thank you personally," Clarke added. "@joonassuotamo, you are more than just a cute nose and lotta hair to me."

This isn't the first behind the scenes footage to be shared from the set. Director Ron Howard also shared a photo from the set Friday on Twitter.

"Working out a shot w/cinematographer Bradford Young for #UntitledHanSoloMovie," he tweeted with a photo.

Previously, Howard has shared images of Lando and Chewbacca from the set.

The Han Solo film stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, along with Clarke, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson. It's scheduled for a May 2018 release.

