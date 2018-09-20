Emilia Clarke got the most perfect Game of Thrones tattoo

Game of Thrones cast members are finding various ways to commemorate the end of filming and the upcoming final season of the HBO hit. Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) is keeping her doublet. Emilia Clarke got inked.

Clarke, who plays Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, posted an Instagram photo on Wednesday showing off a new tattoo on her right wrist of three dragons flying in silhouette.

"Made sure this mamma ain't NEVER forgetting her babies," she wrote in reference to playing the Mother of Dragons on the show.

The tattoo appears to be the real deal. In the post, Clarke tagged celebrity tattoo artist Brian Woo, better known as "Dr. Woo." She already has a small bee tattooed on her pinky finger courtesy of Dr. Woo.

Clarke also tossed out a host of humorous hashtags saying she only briefly passed out and that she couldn't be happier if she tried.

Clarke revealed her plans for the tattoo earlier this year on the talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan. The Instagram post is proof she went through with it.

Game of Thrones season 8 is expected to premiere on HBO sometime in 2019, with the showrunners promising the long wait since season 7 will be worth it.