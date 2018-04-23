Thermostat manufacturer Emerson on Monday added support for Google Assistant voice control to its Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat and Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat.
Adding Google Assistant to the mix rounds out Emerson's smart platform offerings, which already include Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Wink.
We liked Emerson's Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat when we reviewed it back in 2016. At the time, the smart thermostat only worked with Alexa, but its comparatively low price ($130, about £95/AU$170 converted) set it apart from the rest, if you could get past its basic, somewhat outdated design.
The $170 (£120/AU$225) Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat looks nicer, but offers the same general features, including remote access through a related Android/iOS app.
Emerson isn't the only thermostat company to offer Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit support. Select Ecobee and Honeywell models also work with all three smart home platforms.
