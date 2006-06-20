EMC acquires ProActivity

ProActivity, a privately held Massachusetts-based company, develops and markets content management software, which includes tools that monitor and analyze business processes.

With the buy, EMC will add to its Documentum business process management suite, a line it kicked off with its $1.7 billion acquisition of Documentum three years ago.

The acquisition is also designed to provide EMC with a larger foothold in Israel. ProActivity centers its research and development in Israel, and that will augment EMC's acquisitions earlier this year of Kashya and NLayers, which also had research and development facilities in Israel.

"Almost daily, customers stress to me their strategic need to optimize their businesses processes, such as invoice processing, claims processing and loan origination," Dave DeWalt, EMC Software Group president, said in a statement. "ProActivity brings to EMC a critical content management technology."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.