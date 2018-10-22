Elon Musk's superfast LA underground 'loop' is coming sooner than you think

Elon Musk

The public could get a chance to take a test ride on the Boring Company's futuristic, high-speed, underground traffic shortcut as soon as Dec. 11.

CEO Elon Musk, better known for leading SpaceX and Tesla Motors, said on Twitter Sunday that the first test tunnel for his underground "loop" transit concept "is almost done" and that a special event on Dec. 10 will be followed by free rides in the tunnel at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif.

Opening event that night & free rides for the public next day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018

Loop has been described as a large "skate" or platform that could carry a vehicle under and around Los Angeles traffic at speeds up to 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour). Musk has unveiled plans for a system of stations across the Los Angeles metro area. He also said he'd like to include transit pods that can carry pedestrians and cyclists through the subterranean system. In June he said the fare would be $1 per passenger.

Loop is different than Musk's Hyperloop concept, which is a sort-of train traveling inside a pressurized tube at near supersonic speeds over longer distances.

The Boring Company also has a contract with the city of Chicago to build a loop to the city's O'Hare International Airport.

Musk has a reputation for often missing his own timelines, which prompted someone on Twitter to ask if the Dec. 10 date is "in real time or Elon time?"

"I think real," Musk responded.