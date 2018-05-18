The Boring Company

You won't have to wait much longer for that Boring Company flamethrower.

Elon Musk, speaking at an event that pulled back the curtain on The Boring Company's plans, said that the $500 flamethrowers will starting shipping in two weeks.

Musk and The Boring Company caught social media and the tech world early this year and when it began selling flamethrowers emblazoned with its logo. The "merchandise" raised $7.5 million for The Boring Company, which Musk created to bore tunnels to be used for alternative means of transportation.

Musk originally said the flamethrowers would arrive by the spring. But he admitted that the company ran into "delivery challenges," particularly with the tank of propane. He teased that they would be delivered personally via a Boring Company van.

It's not 100 percent clear whether he was serious about the personalized delivery.