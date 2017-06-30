Enlarge Image Screenshot by Shara Tibken/CNET

Godot, the first boring machine from Elon Musk's Boring Company, began to dig tunnels beneath the city of Los Angeles, Musk tweeted Wednesday.

No longer waiting for Godot. It has begun boring and just completed the first segment of tunnel in LA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2017

Musk, the brains behind SpaceX and Tesla, created the company to drill holes beneath LA to provide another means of transportation and alleviate traffic congestion. In April, the Boring Company released an animated concept video on YouTube to show how the tunnels would work.

Musk's Twitter feed also shows video of the car elevator that was featured in the concept video:

Just installed steel skeleton of the car/pod elevator. Should be operating next week. pic.twitter.com/DIZW7zuWaA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2017

The Boring Company didn't immediately return a request for comment.