CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Elon Musk's Boring Co. hits a wall with LA Loop project (The 3:59, Ep. 495)

We talk about Musk's Boring Co. hitting a snag, how the e-scooter craze can be hazardous to your health, and the week CNET spent with robot dog Aibo.

359495b

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Now playing: Watch this: Elon Musk's Boring Co hits a wall with LA project (The...
4:12

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Elon Musk's Boring Co hits a wall with LA project (The 3:59, Ep. 495)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Electric scooters are now disrupting wrists, elbows and heads