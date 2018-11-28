Elon Musk's Boring Co. hits a wall with LA Loop project (The 3:59, Ep. 495)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Elon Musk's Boring Co. putting the kibosh on a planned tunnel in Los Angeles.
- Our in-depth look at Sony's $2,900 Aibo robot dog.
- How the e-scooter craze is leading to more injuries.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Elon Musk's Boring Co hits a wall with LA project (The 3:59, Ep. 495)
