Elon Musk wants to dig sewers in your city

Diego Donamaria

It's not all about speedy transit, Elon Musk also wants to build sewers.

At the National League of Cities' City Summit on Thursday, the billionaire said he wants the Boring Company to "do tunneling for like water transport, sewage, electrical," according to Forbes. "We're not going to turn our noses up at sewage tunnels. We're happy to do that too."

Thousands of mayors and city officials from all over the US reportedly gathered in Los Angeles for the annual summit, where LA Mayor Eric Garcetti sat down with Musk, also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, to talk about future projects.

"We're looking to revolutionary implementations of advanced tunneling and I think we can really transform the transportation network of America, but key to that is the support cities," Musk reportedly said.

The Boring Company's underground transportation loop in the Los Angeles area could reportedly be ready in four years, as the company's first test project opens next month in Hawthorne, California. Musk and Garcetti reportedly invited city officials to attend the company's Dec. 10 party.

The loop is like a large "skate" or platform that could carry a vehicle under and around Los Angeles traffic at speeds up to 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour). Musk has unveiled plans for a system of stations across the Los Angeles metro area.

The Boring Company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.