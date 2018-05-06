Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Elon Musk has some sweet news for his fans.

The billionaire chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla Motors has apparently grown a little bored plotting the course of our transportation future and wants to spice things up. And what better way to do that than by opening his own candy company?

That's exactly what Musk plans to do, he said in a tweet Saturday.

"I'm starting a candy company & it's going to be amazing," Musk tweeted.

I’m starting a candy company & it’s going to be amazing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

If you suspect this to be a half-baked April Fools' joke, Musk wants to put your mind at ease, saying in a followup tweet that he's "super super serious."

Details of Musk's vision aren't exactly clear, and representatives for him didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apparently Musk's new affection for confections was born out of a mini-feud he has with fellow billionaire Warren Buffett, the owner of Berkshire Hathaway, which in turn owns See's Candies. Musk has been a vocal opponent of companies' big competitive advantages over one another, calling it "lame."

During Saturday's Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, Buffett disagreed, adding that Musk should stay way from the candy market, Fortune reported.