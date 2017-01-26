Elon Musk says he'll start digging LA tunnel in a month

Up Next Robots, video games, sci-fi: The perfect VR film for geeks

I have several friends who are currently desperate to tunnel out of their situations, so I've suggested they contact the Boring Company.

Should you be unfamiliar with the company, it was floated last month by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, while he was stuck in LA traffic and looking for an alternative route.

Musk returned to this theme early Wednesday and appeared to report that the project is taking shape.

"Exciting progress on the tunnel front. Plan to start digging in a month or so," he tweeted.

You might think that Musk is joking. I might even join you. However, asked by Twitterers about where the digging would start, he replied: "Starting across from my desk at SpaceX. Crenshaw and the 105 Freeway, which is 5 mins from LAX."

I'm sure the construction work will be extremely helpful to traffic in the short term. Still, Musk was asked: "So you were serious? Like seriously serious."

He replied expansively: "Yup."

And when asked whether LA's penchant for tremors might get in the way of this idea, Musk explained: "Earthquakes tend to have the biggest effect on the surface, like waves on water. That's why LA can have a (lame, but getting better) subway." Some offered their version of humor. "Does it go under Mexico?" asked Twitter user Taoboat.

Still, not everyone was convinced. " More than one Twitterer wondered if the tunnel would head for Mexico.

Sadly, Musk didn't reply. This was the same case with my request for comment.

Some might wonder whether Musk will have to get one or two permissions before his tunneling commences.

Perhaps, though, as regulations are progressively retired in the new America, he'll just put in a couple of calls and hey will become presto.

After all, Musk and President Donald Trump are said to have a good relationship and, as the clock struck midnight on Tuesday, Musk also tweeted support for Trump's nominee, Rex Tillerson, as secretary of state.

So if you live in LA and you happen to hear strange noises one morning soon, you'll know what's going on: something very boring indeed.

