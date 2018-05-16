Elon Musk to detail Boring Company plans to link Hyperloop, rockets

Entrepreneur nerd icon Elon Musk will present his underground vision for the future on Thursday with a talk on tunnels.

Musk announced on Twitter that he'll be webcasting a presentation and question and answer session about The Boring Company's plans for Los Angeles Thursday at 7 p.m. PT.

Will be presenting & taking questions about The Boring Company plans for Los Angeles at 7pm on Thursday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2018

The public is also invited to attend the presentation in person at the Leo Baeck Temple in Los Angeles, although at last check all free tickets had been claimed.

The Boring Company, yet another Musk side project, is basically a tunnel-boring company. But it's what will run through those tunnels that brings Musk's signature futuristic flair.

Initially, the concept was to build infrastructure that allows vehicles to be moved down to a subterranean tunnel system via large elevators, then loaded on to high-speed "skates" that bypass Los Angeles' notorious surface traffic.

Now Playing: Watch this: Elon Musk offers new vision for Boring Company

There have also been suggestions that pedestrians, bikes and public transit will get priority access to the system. Musk has said the Boring Company is involved in proposed Hyperloop projects, including one for the US east coast.

Apparently, Musk also has plans for a Hyperloop in Los Angeles that connects to a SpaceX (another Musk company) spaceport that has yet to be built. At about 3 a.m. PT Wednesday (looks like Elon is still sleeping on his office couch) he tweeted that "Boring Company Hyperloop will take you from city center under ground & ocean to spaceport in 10 to 15 mins."

Boring Company Hyperloop will take you from city center under ground & ocean to spaceport in 10 to 15 mins https://t.co/VhpfhgdXSd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2018

SpaceX recently got approval from the City of Los Angeles to build a rocket-manufacturing facility at the city's port where the company's planned "BFR" rocket will be assembled. Musk hopes BFR will be able to transport humans to the moon and Mars, but he's also said that it could be used for super-fast international flights via space.

So it could be that SpaceX hopes to set up a facility at the Port of Los Angeles for rocket flights around the world, and beyond.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on where the spaceport Musk refers to might be.

Last week, Musk said the first Boring Company tunnel under Los Angeles is nearly complete and will be ready for free demonstration rides in a few months.

As soon as we have more information about exactly where to watch Musk's presentation, we'll link to it here.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers.