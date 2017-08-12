Elon Musk says AI harbors 'vastly more risk than North Korea'

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The mention of several place-names currently invokes shudders.

Whether it be North Korea, Venezuela or even Charlottesville, Virginia, it's easy to get a shivering feeling that something existentially unpleasant might happen, with North Korea still topping many people's lists.

For Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, however, there's something far bigger that should be worrying us: artificial intelligence.

In a Friday afternoon tweet, he offered, "If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea."

He accompanied this with a poster of a worried woman and the words, "In the end, the machines will win."

The machines always win, don't they? Look how phones have turned us into neck-craning zombies. And, lo, here was Musk also tweeting on Friday about a bot created by OpenAI -- the nonprofit he backs -- beating real humans at eSports.

Still, Musk thinks humanity can do something to fight the robots.

Indeed, he followed his North Korea message with a renewed call for AI regulation: "Nobody likes being regulated, but everything (cars, planes, food, drugs, etc) that's a danger to the public is regulated. AI should be too."

Musk brought up this idea last month at a meeting of the National Governors Association. On Friday, he explained in the Twitter comments that AI really does pose an immediate threat.

"Biggest impediment to recognizing AI danger are those so convinced of their own intelligence they can't imagine anyone doing what they can't," he tweeted.

You really can't trust humans to do good, even supposedly intelligent humans.

Especially in these times when few appear to agree what good even looks like.

If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea. pic.twitter.com/2z0tiid0lc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

Biggest impediment to recognizing AI danger are those so convinced of their own intelligence they can't imagine anyone doing what they can't — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.