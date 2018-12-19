Elon Musk reveals his favorite Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

Like many gamers, Elon Musk is playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch. And his favorite character is... a galactic bounty hunter.

The SpaceX and Tesla founder told a curious Twitter follower that he likes playing as Zero Suit Samus, a character that requires a reasonable time investment to unlock.

Zero Suit 😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2018

Metroid protagonist Samus Aran is better known in her armored form -- available as a separate playable fighter in the game. But her Zero Suit look first appeared in the latter part 2004's Metroid: Zero Mission and has been a staple of the Smash series since 2008's Brawl on Wii.

Last month, Musk revealed that he'd tried to get Mario Kart playable in Tesla cars, but Nintendo wouldn't give him the license.

