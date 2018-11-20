Elon Musk readies Starship for interplanetary trip

Enlarge Image SpaceX

Elon Musk has had a change of mind about what he wants to call the spaceship the first SpaceX private moon passenger will travel in.

The SpaceX founder announced his decision to rename the BFR to Starship on Twitter late Monday.

Renaming BFR to Starship — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2018

In a later tweet, Musk explained that would be the name of the spaceship itself. The rocket booster that will help it "escape Earth's deep gravity well" will be called Super Heavy.

Technically, two parts: Starship is the spaceship/upper stage & Super Heavy is the rocket booster needed to escape Earth’s deep gravity well (not needed for other planets or moons) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2018

Many Musk fans asked for more details, but some wondered what prompted him to change the name of the spaceship while others disagreed with his choice of the new name.

As no one else has asked, is this named after 1980's band Starship and will the first mission be called Knee Deep In The Hoopla. Please say yes. — 🙏 jackson ryan (@dctrjack) November 20, 2018

Why bro why starship BFR is way better — Jason Kulmus (@KulmusJason) November 20, 2018

Nah, BFR was the way to go — Philippe (@phleeep) November 20, 2018

No. It will forever be known as the BFR. — Sean C. (@JustSeanC) November 20, 2018

I liked BFR more,"starship" is cheesy — عمو دلاور (@scvaliant) November 20, 2018

The change in name may have been sparked by Musk's ambitions for the spaceship, as he revealed to a user who disagreed with the new name:

Later versions will — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2018

One user observed it's not the first time the spaceship has been given a new name.

Name changes so far:



MCT (2015) → ITS (2016) → BFR/BFS (2017-2018) → Starship (?) — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) November 20, 2018

CNET has reached out to SpaceX for a comment.

