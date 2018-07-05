Elon Musk offers pumps, battery packs in bid to rescue Thai soccer team from cave

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Elon Musk has offered to help Thailand rescue a boys soccer team that's been trapped in a cave since last month.

The billionaire's team is talking with Thai authorities about the prospect of using SpaceX and Boring Company technology to locate the squad's precise location in the cave, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday. Musk's companies could also provide heavy-duty pumps or battery packs, the report said.

Boring Co has advanced ground penetrating radar & is pretty good at digging holes. Don’t know if pump rate is limited by electric power or pumps are too smal. If so, could dropship fully charged Powerpacks and pumps. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2018

A spokesman for Musk confirmed the talks, but didn't elaborate on their content.

"We in touch with Thai officials to see how we can support their efforts," he said an email.

The Thai government hasn't accepted any offer at this point, Bloomberg reported. The Thai Embassy in Washington D.C. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment this story.

Last month, the team of 12 boys and their coach were trapped in a northern Chiang Rai cave complex by a flood after they went exploring. Most of the boys can't swim and Thai authorities have begun teaching the boys how to use diving masks as part of a possible rescue effort.