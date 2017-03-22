Elon Musk is not so thrilled with NASA's biggest budget ever

NASA's received the signoff from President Trump for funding in 2017. The president signed the $19.5 billion appropriations bill on Monday.

The bill mandated the American space agency to pursue human exploration of Mars by the 2030s. The NASA Authorization Act of 2017 approved what will be the agency's largest ever operating budget to focus on "core missions in space science, space technology, aeronautics, human space flight and exploration, and education."

Tesla 's Elon Musk was not quite so high on the appropriations bill, tweeting soon after the signing that the bill "changes almost nothing about what NASA is doing" and that "perhaps there will be some future bill that makes a difference for Mars, but this is not it."

Musk has funneled a great deal of time and resources into is private space company, SpaceX, with the stated goal of sending humans to Mars. It's just one of several private companies involved in trying to put humans on the surface of the red planet.