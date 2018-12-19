Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, can seem larger than life. So it makes perfect sense to insert him into a blockbuster sci-fi movie.
YouTube user Order of Magnitude edited Musk and the recent unplanned water landing of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket into the harrowing docking scene from Interstellar, and it couldn't be more perfect.
Order of Magnitude does a nice job working Musk's face and voice into the scene. The video includes footage of Musk from his infamous pot-smoking visit to Joe Rogan's podcast in September.
It's entertaining just seeing Musk in a spacesuit in place of Matthew McConaughey, but even better when he drops lines like "There are many, many simulations." and "I'm tripping balls here."
With Musk estimating he has a 70 percent chance of moving to Mars, it's possible we may see the SpaceX entrepreneur in a spacesuit for real some day. In the meantime, we can enjoy his starring role in Interstellar.
Discuss: Elon Musk Interstellar mashup stars SpaceX rocket, doobie
