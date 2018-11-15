Elon Musk hiring a Monty Python-style guard for his watchtower

Enlarge Image Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

If you can say "Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries" with a French accent, you're probably qualified to apply for a new job opening with Elon Musk's tunnel-digging Boring Company.

"The Boring Company is building a watchtower in LA out of dirt bricks and we need a knight to yell insults at people in a French accent," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted on Thursday.

The Boring Company is building a watchtower in LA out of dirt bricks & we need a knight to yell insults at people in a French accent https://t.co/VChOVXXVaz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2018

Musk linked to the Boring Company's actual jobs page, which does indeed list an opening for "Watchtower Guard (2 days only)."

Musk launched The Boring Company in 2016 to alleviate traffic jams with a system of high-speed underground shortcuts. The excavated dirt and rock is compacted into bricks. In September, Musk announced the company was almost finished with a headquarters in the shape of a medieval watchtower built from those Boring Bricks.

Musk's guard position is a reference to the 1975 comedy classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, in which a French guard hurls insults at King Arthur and his crew from high atop a castle wall. Actor John Cleese played the role originally, but he probably isn't interested in a two-day Boring Company gig.

Musk later tweeted an image of the spectacular Gravensteen castle in Belgium, saying, "Not much but it is ours." He later clarified, "Um, that is not our castle. I just found a picture on the Internet."

Not much but it is ours pic.twitter.com/gx2l84M3f7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2018

Musk wasn't done yet. He also tweeted, "Boring Co is launching a whole product line of DIY watchtowers. You get bricks & a picture." He then added, "Fortnite irl."

He says the watchtower, with knight in residence, will be located at the Los Angeles/Hawthorne entrance to the company's first transportation tunnel.

It would be easy to laugh off Musk's watchtower and guard stunt as a joke, but we already know what happened with the Boring Company flamethrowers. So expect Musk to staff his leftover-dirt watchtower with an insult-hurling French knight. It's probably going to happen.

