Elon Musk endorses Trump's Space Force as 'obvious' defense move

Elon Musk is joining the chorus of "Space Force All The Way."

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO approved of President Donald Trump's proposed sixth branch of the US armed forces in an interview on the Recode Decode podcast's Friday episode.

"It's basically defense in space. And then I think also it could be pretty helpful for maybe expanding our civilization," he told Kara Swisher. "I do think it will become obvious over time that a Space Force is a sensible thing to do."

He said it'd be similar to the Air Force in standing as a specialized entity alongside the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps and the Coast Guard, noting that the idea of an air branch was criticized before it was separated from the Army in 1947.

"And people today may not realize, back then it was widely panned as a ridiculous thing to create the Air Force, but now everyone's like, 'Obviously you should have an Air Force,'" Musk said. "And I think it's gonna become obvious that we should have a Space Force, too."

Musk hasn't been afraid to go against Trump, having left the president's economic advisory councils in June 2017 after Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate accord. However, he mirrored Trump in criticizing the media during the Recode Decode interview -- saying some reporters are basically "ad salesmen."

"The amount of untruthful stuff that is written is unbelievable," he said, noting that getting rockets to orbit and cars to work is "very demanding."

On Wednesday, it was reported that Musk abruptly fired several senior managers on SpaceX's Starlink program, which is focused on beaming speedy broadband to the world via satellite.

