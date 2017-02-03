Elon Musk defends decision to stay on Trump's business forum

Enlarge Image Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk turned to Twitter Thursday evening to explain why he will continue to serve on President Trump's Business Advisory Council and plans to attend a meeting for the group on Friday.

Musk's tweet followed Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's announcement that he's leaving the group. Kalanick had previously said on Twitter: "I'm going to use my position on Pres economic council to stand up for what's right," he said, but ultimately resigned over pressure related to Trump's executive order stopping people from seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.

Business leaders from Blackstone, JPMorgan, GM and Disney are also scheduled to attend Trump's executive council meeting. Planned discussion topics include tax and trade, infrastructure and regulatory relief, according to Reuters.