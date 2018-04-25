CNET también está disponible en español.

Elon Musk building a cyborg dragon, because why not?

When you're Elon, there's no reason stop with electric cars, rockets, flamethrowers and tube transportation.

Tesla CEO, SpaceX founder and artificial-intelligence skeptic Elon Musk has tweeted ridiculous things in the past. Remember, this is a guy who said he's making a $500 flamethrower and then managed to sell out of them in a matter of days. So when he tweets that he's building a cyborg dragon, there just may be a chance he's actually building something.

Whatever the "cyborg dragon" actually ends up being, we'll let you know. At this point, maybe it's a collaborative mixtape between Musk and Kanye West.

