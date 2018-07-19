Elon Musk asked eco group chief to help defend him on Twitter

Tesla

When Elon Musk made donations to Republicans, disapproval flooded in on Twitter. So he turned to the head of environmental group Sierra Club for help.

Musk had called Sierra Club's executive director Michael Brune and asked him to deanonymise the Tesla CEO's more than $6 million donations to the group and vouch for him after drawing fire for having contributed nearly $39,000 to a pro-Republican committee, Bloomberg reported citing Brune's email to his staff.

The man is now "dealing with blow-back" within the group from staff that are not happy he acceded to Musk's request, Bloomberg said. Brune had tweeted three times on Twitter -- twice from his personal account and once from Sierra Club's -- commending Musk and his "innovation and leadership on climate [change]," and said Sierra Club is "proud" to have his support.

We're proud of Elon's support of our work. -- and, we will continue vigorously fighting the climate deniers in the GOP. But Elon's innovation and leadership on climate cannot be denied. — Michael Brune (@bruneski) July 15, 2018

There have got to be better topics of debate than whether @elonmusk is committed to climate action. He has dedicated his career to the mission of replacing fossil fuels with clean energy & has strongly backed the Sierra Club's advocacy work. We are proud to have his support. — Sierra Club (@SierraClub) July 15, 2018

While Brune disagreed with concerns that the tweets "may be at odds with [the group's] support for workers' rights and defeating the GOP agenda," he said he took them seriously given Musk's history of making "unhelpful anti-union statements and Tesla's labour practices."

The revelation emerged around the same time Musk drew flak for calling a British diver who helped rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave a "pedo guy," though he eventually heeded advice from investors and apologised. The diver was reportedly considering legal action against Musk following the offending tweet.

CNET has reached out to Sierra Club and Tesla for comments.

Now Playing: Watch this: Amazon kicks off Prime Day, Elon's tweeting insults,...

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.