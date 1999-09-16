CNET también está disponible en español.

Electronic trading takes off

Online stock trading networks gain momentum, teaming to make after-hours trading more accessible to investors and receiving funds from powerful financial and media firms.

 

  latest developments 

Rivals team to ease after-hours trading
Eight rival electronic trading systems say they will link up to make trading information and orders more accessible to investors outside traditional market hours.

previous coverage
CNBC invests in electronic trading venture
General Electric's CNBC becomes the latest high-profile investor in electronic trading, announcing it will acquire a 12.4 percent stake in the Archipelago system.

Merrill latest to invest in Archipelago
Financial services giant Merrill Lynch is the latest high-profile investor to take a stake in the electronic trading firm.

