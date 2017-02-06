Electrolux buys sous vide machine maker Anova for $250 million

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Electrolux, the world's second-largest appliance company, will buy the precision cooker manufacturer Anova Culinary for $250 million, the companies announced Sunday.

"Although we, from afar, come across as very different companies, we have a lot in common," said Ola Nilsson, the executive vice president of small appliances at Electrolux, in a video to Anova employees. "We have a great passion for great tasting food, both of us."

Anova is known for its Anova Precision Cooker, an immersion circulator that heats and controls the temperature of a water bath you'd use for sous vide cooking. Here's how sous vide (French for "under vacuum") works: You put a cut of meat or another food item into a plastic bag and remove as much air as you can from the inside. You put the bag into a container of water. A sous vide machine like the Anova Precision Cooker will heat that water to the temperature you set and maintain that temperature while your food cooks inside the plastic bag.

Anova launched their precision cooker on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter in 2014. Since then, the small appliance has evolved to include versions with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, along with a $99 Bluetooth model (the company's cheapest) that will begin to ship this year. Anova has also created a precision oven that's set for a summer 2017 release; the countertop oven that will sear, convection bake, steam cook and connect to the company's precision cookers. And Anova products have become more widely available since they were first released online only -- you can now buy a precision cooker at Target and Best Buy.

As part of the acquisition, Anova will continue to operate "with its own distinct brand identity" under the leadership of the company's CEO and co-founder Stephen Svajian, the company said. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and final closing conditions.

Electrolux's investment in Anova could help bolster the popularity of sous vide in America. We've seen big-name manufacturers such as KitchenAid put their brand behind sous vide devices overseas, where the method of cooking is more common, but the Stockholm-based Electrolux is the largest company we've seen take an interest in an American sous vide product. With the resources from an appliance giant at their disposal, we could see more products from Anova, integration with Electrolux's large appliances, wider availability of Anova's current products -- or a combination of all three.

"With Electrolux, we'll have the resources and reach to continue to change the way people cook," Svajian said in a statement. "Electrolux is committed to helping Anova continue its mission of building the Anova Kitchen -- a kitchen where devices are precise, dead-simple to use, affordable, and connected in a meaningful way to help people cook like pros every day."

Electrolux's purchase of Anova also shows that the manufacturer wants to become more of a household name in America through its small appliances. The lineup of countertop cooking appliances from Electrolux is pretty slim in the U.S. And in December 2015, Electrolux downsized its small appliance operations in the U.S., Sweden and China. The cutbacks were related to the manufacturer's attempt to acquire GE Appliances and its subsequent payout of $175 million to end that deal after an objection from the U.S. Department of Justice (China-based Haier later bought GE Appliances). Electrolux's small appliances arm seems to be back on its feet, but ready to invest in established companies like Anova rather than starting from scratch with its own products.