On this podcast, we mostly talk about the Black Hat and Defcon cybersecurity conferences:
- US officials hope hackers uncover more problems with voting machines.
- Hacking Teddy Ruxpin and other connected kids toys.
- How smart cities could get hacked.
- Coober Pedy, the Australian mining town where people live underground.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Election hacks and what they mean for 2018 (The 3:59, Ep. 441)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: Election hacks and what they mean for 2018 (The 3:59, Ep. 441)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.