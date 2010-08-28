CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Einstein would have used a Mac. Lennon, too.

In a vintage video clip, Apple's iconic CEO, Steve Jobs, kicks off the company's spectacular comeback by introducing the Think Different campaign. And he does it in shorts and sandals.

Steve Jobs in a turtleneck and shorts?

What a great bit of history this is, and a nice weekend diversion. In the video embedded below, the Apple CEO introduces the company's 1997 Think Different campaign. A key quote: "[Our new ad campaign] honors those people who have changed the world. Some of them are living, some of them are not. But the ones that aren't--you know that if they ever used a computer, it would have been a Mac."

And another: "This is a very complicated world. This is a very noisy world, and we're not going to get a chance...to get people to remember much about us. No company is. And so we have to be really clear on what we want them to know about us." [Thanks for the tip, Fred.]

Apple
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real