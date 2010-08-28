Einstein would have used a Mac. Lennon, too.

Steve Jobs in a turtleneck and shorts?

What a great bit of history this is, and a nice weekend diversion. In the video embedded below, the Apple CEO introduces the company's 1997 Think Different campaign. A key quote: "[Our new ad campaign] honors those people who have changed the world. Some of them are living, some of them are not. But the ones that aren't--you know that if they ever used a computer, it would have been a Mac."

And another: "This is a very complicated world. This is a very noisy world, and we're not going to get a chance...to get people to remember much about us. No company is. And so we have to be really clear on what we want them to know about us." [Thanks for the tip, Fred.]