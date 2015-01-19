EE customers get refunds after VAT roaming gaffe

EE

EE customers who were wrongly charged for using data abroad are due a payout, the alliterative mobile operator has said, blaming a "configuration error" for the charges mix-up.

Affected customers are those who used data between October 2012 and October 2014 in a country outside the EU. EE wrongly charged these customers VAT on the data they used, and -- having recouped the cash from HM Revenue and Customs -- is paying what it owes back, the BBC reports.

"Due to a configuration error in our billing system, made following a system change, a small number of customers were wrongly charged VAT on the Data Roaming bundle outside of Europe," EE said in a statement sent to CNET. "This was a mistake, and we are now refunding these charges and contacting affected customers to apologise for the error."

EE customers aversely affected by EE's technical woes are being sent text messages to let them know how much they're owed, with refunds said to range between roughly £2 and £80 per customer. EE isn't offering cash payouts, but instead the wrongly-taken cash will be credited to customers accounts.

EE is the UK's largest network provider, laying claim to a whopping 27 million customers. Last year the company launched a bid to take control of your living room with a new set-top box, while in December telecoms behemoth BT confirmed its intention to buy EE for a staggering Â£12.5 billion -- providing industry watchdogs give the deal the green light.

Meanwhile, in another potential shake-up for the UK mobile industry, the company that owns Three is said to be considering buying O2 from parent company Telefonica, another deal that one expert told CNET, "would create a new market leader in the UK with more mobile subscribers than EE."