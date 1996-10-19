Education of the Internet

Around the world, universities have complained that online congestion created by the Internet revolution has cost them vital research time. The issue has ignited a debate about the Net's role in higher education--and whether the universities should have an exclusive domain in cyberspace funded by taxpayers. In this multimedia report, NEWS.COM takes an in-depth look at the people, institutions, and technology touched by the issue.
Scientists, researchers, and professors say the very future of cyberspace may depend on their ability to work freely online, allowing them to find solutions to the problems that now beset the Internet. But technology experts are beginning to question whether it is worth spending hundreds of millions of dollars on an entirely separate network for universities, arguing that new technology can be developed by private companies in less time, for less money.
