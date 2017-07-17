Ed Sheeran's bizarre 'Game of Thrones' cameo hits sour note

We now interrupt your regular fantasy drama to bring you a red-headed singer/songwriter crooning to Arya in the woods.

Warning: Spoilers for "Game of Thrones" ahead.

If you were watching "Game of Thrones" on Sunday night and aren't up on your red-headed singers, you might have been confused. Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) has just slaughtered a room full of Freys, and while riding her horse, she hears the dulcet tones of a melody she doesn't recognize. It's singer Ed Sheeran in the most bizarre cameo in the HBO hit's history. 

"That's a pretty song," Arya Stark tells singer Ed Sheeran, to which he replies, "It's a new one."

In almost any other "Game of Thrones" episode, a group of Lannister soldiers sitting in the woods seeing a young woman ride by would almost certainly end in a bloodbath, or at least a desperate chase. That's why it seemed so odd when Arya -- who has more reason to be paranoid of strange Lannister men than about anyone -- dismounted her horse and settled in around the fire with Sheeran and his backup band, companionably noshing on their cooked rabbit.

Let's just say Sheeran's cameo hit a sour note with some.

Although some viewers were on Sheeran's A-Team.

Sheeran himself was pretty proud of his role on the huge HBO hit show.

Throwback to the time I was a Lannister

