Ed Sheeran beats Drake and Eminem to the top of Spotify's charts

Ed Sheeran is in love with the shape of Spotify's end-of-year charts, because he's sitting at the top of them.

The singer-songwriter and "Game of Thrones" guest star takes the top spot in five of the Spotify UK charts, with his record-breaking album "÷" (pronounced "divide") leading the top five albums in the UK.

Sheeran is the top artist in the UK, top male artist in the UK and most streamed UK artist worldwide. His songs "Shape of You," "Castle on the Hill" and "Galway Girl" make up three of the top five tracks in the UK in 2017. His success wasn't limited to the UK as he also topped the most-streamed artist and track lists around the world.

"Ed Sheeran absolutely dominated this year with the release of his record-breaking album, Divide," said Stefan Blom, Spotify's Chief Content Officer. "There is no doubt that 2017 was The Year of Ed Sheeran, and we are thrilled that so many millions of music fans have discovered, listened to, and shared his music on Spotify. Congratulations to Ed on an amazing achievement."

Other streaming winners included Dua Lipa, who beat out Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Ariana Grande to the top female artist spot in the UK charts. Meanwhile British groups put in a good showing, with Little Mix, Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys packing out the UK groups chart.