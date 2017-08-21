CNET también está disponible en español.

Eclipse overshadows everything else on Twitter

The natural phenomenon inspires more than 6 million tweets.

It's official: people love tweeting about the solar eclipse. Over the past 24 hours, the phenomenon has garnered more than 6 million mentions on Twitter. Comedians, sports figures and everyday people can't stop tweeting about it.

Those tweets include ones like this from comedian Conan O'Brien:

Or here's one from "Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant:

There's this tweet showing Dallas Cowboys players watching the eclipse:

There are tweets showing the president looking at the eclipse, both with and without protective eyewear:

Then, there are all the tweets with pictures people took of the eclipse:

But at the end of the day, we all know that the most important tweet was the one where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson admitted to causing the eclipse:

