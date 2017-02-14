Eating KFC's new 'Chizza' pizza: A journey into regret

Enlarge Image KFC

KFC, maker of fried "chicken," is once again trying its hand at pizza.

Called the Chizza, this unholy love child of fried chicken and pizza replaces the pizza dough with a big, fried chicken fillet. It's then topped off with pizza sauce -- which the box proudly proclaims comes from Californian tomatoes -- pineapple, mozzarella, "chicken ham" and cheese sauce.

After appearing in Japan last year, the Chizza has come to my home of Singapore. To celebrate, I decided to try it for lunch.

As the promo picture may indicate, the Chizza isn't the most pleasant sight. You probably won't be prepared for the smell that wafts your way, a combination of old oil and faint spice. But how was it to eat?

Each bite of the Chizza showed me regret does indeed have a taste.

The sauce is incredibly sweet and has that processed tomato sauce taste to it. Chucking a handful of super sweet pineapple chunks on top does not help. Then there's the "chicken ham", which of course is a misnomer since chicken cannot be made into real ham. Rather, this creation of mad science is flattened chicken mystery-meat that's altered to look and taste like ham slices.

The actual base is in essence a giant KFC chicken fillet that's been pounded flat. It's the oily, salty, crunchy chicken that by now you've probably come to either love or despise.

By the time you finish, you'll question your existence and will possibly need counselling. Sadly, the Chizza is not a winner.

KFC has previously dabbled in the chicken dark arts, having made KFC-scented sunscreen last year. It's not just The Colonel who's tried to reinvent the fast food wheel, with Burger King Japan debuting the red samurai burger from hell in 2016.

The Chizza is in Singapore for a limited time, but there's no news yet as to whether KFC will bring it to other nations.

