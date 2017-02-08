Trump's 'Easy D' mention gives Twitter an easy laugh

"Easy A" was a movie, Eazy-E was a rapper. But "Easy D?" When President Donald Trump used the reference in a tweet on Wednesday, the internet's minds went straight to the gutter.

Urban Dictionary has your NSFW definition of "Easy D," though Trump may have meant "easy decision." Needless to say, the usage caused some confusion, perhaps even in the halls of power.

And for some, "D" stood for delightfully dirty daytime diversion, as the jokes wrote themselves.

Even the satirical Trump Draws Twitter account got in on the game.