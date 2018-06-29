EA's Star Wars game 'very much alive' despite Uncharted creator's departure

Roger Cheng/CNET

The Star Wars game in development at EA Vancouver is "still very much alive" after the departure of Uncharted creator Amy Hennig, she said late Thursday.

Hennig's clarification came in response to a Eurogamer report that the Uncharted-like Star Wars project she had been working on was "on the shelf" after she left EA in January -- instead it's just the story she had been working as creative director that's been put aside.

To clarify, I left EA six months ago, shortly after the closure of Visceral (along with most of the team). The story we were crafting has essentially been shelved, but EA Vancouver’s Star Wars game is still very much alive, and I wish my colleagues there nothing but the best. https://t.co/fjQkUQat7F — Amy Hennig (@amy_hennig) June 29, 2018

Her initial comments to Eurogamer suggested the developer may have moved on to a non-Star Wars project.

"The Vancouver studio is working on something pretty different," she told the site. "Once you go more open world it's such a different game to the one we were making. Everybody loved what we were doing and I'd love to see us resurrect that somehow, but it's complicated."

Last October, the action-adventure game survived EA's decision to shutter its initial studio, Visceral Games, when development moved to its Vancouver branch. The company said it was "shifting the game to be a broader experience" from a linear approach.

EA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hennig, best known for her work on the first three Uncharted games and the Legacy of Kain series, is now working on creating her own studio for VR projects, with a smaller team. She has previously criticized the nature of triple-A development and its intense "crunch" periods.

Early this month, at E3, EA said that Titanfall studio Respawn Entertainment is working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, an action-adventure game that will come out in 2019.