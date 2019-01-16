EA's Star Wars game has been cancelled

Screenshot by GameSpot

Electronic Arts (EA) has cancelled its upcoming open-world Star Wars video game, reports Kotaku Tuesday.

EA Vancouver took over development of the untitled Star Wars title from Visceral Games, when EA shuttered that studio in October 2017. The game was originally conceived as an Uncharted-like linear experience at Visceral and was to be directed by Uncharted alumni Amy Hennig. Hennig departed the studio in early 2018, but noted the project was still alive in June that year.

However, at the time of Visceral's demise, Patrick Soderlund, executive vice president of EA worldwide studios, stated there would be a pivot in the game's development because of shifts in the marketplace. EA Vancouver's Star Wars game would not be Visceral's Star Wars game but a "reboot". As the Vancouver studio took over development, assets remained but the game shifted to an open-world title.

Soderlund stated in 2017 that move would enable "a broader experience that allows for more variety and player agency, leaning into the capabilities of our Frostbite engine and re-imagining central elements of the game to give players a Star Wars adventure of greater depth and breadth to explore."

Visceral's Star Wars game was originally unveiled at E3 2016 with a brief teaser clip to much excitement. Though EA Vancouver had moved on from those original plans, it seems clear that this particular Star Wars game has met the same fate as the younglings Anakin confronts in Revenge of the Sith.

Fans of the galaxy far, far away aren't long for more Star Wars stories in 2019 though. Star Wars: Episode IX will release in December and Respawn Entertainment are working on a Star Wars game called Jedi Fallen Order, currently slated for the holiday season later this year.

EA has not yet responded to a request for comment.