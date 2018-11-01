EA's Project Atlas wants your gaming to run on cloud computing and AI

Getty Images

EA revealed it's got 1,000 people working on its cloud gaming push, known as Project Atlas.

The initiative uses cloud computing "to remotely process and stream blockbuster, multiplayer HD games with the lowest possible latency," said Ken Moss, the company's chief technology officer, in a blog post earlier this week.

"Project Atlas is designed to seamlessly converge EA's Frostbite game engine and game services as well as artificial intelligence -- giving rise to a new game development platform, optimized for a cloud-enabled world," he wrote.

Frostbite is the game engine used by Battlefield, Madden, Dragon Age, Need for Speed and the upcoming Anthem.

The post makes this sound like an ambitious venture, but it offers few details beyond the notion of overcoming the limitations on the processing power of an individual console, PC or server.

It follows Google's Project Stream, which lets you play Assassin's Creed Odyssey in Chrome, and Microsoft's Project xCloud, which showed Xbox One games being played on Android phones and tablets.

EA didn't show any games running on Project Atlas, nor did it hint at a release date.