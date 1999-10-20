Earnings Roundup: PeopleSoft, Siebel, RealNetworks surprise Street

PeopleSoft Inc. (Nasdaq: PSFT) managed to beat Street estimates by a penny a share in its third quarter Tuesday, but its sales and earnings slumped dramatically from the year-ago period.

The Pleasanton, Calif. company earned $5.2 million, or 2 cents a share, on sales of $303 million.

The $303 million in sales represents a 16 percent decline compared to the year-ago period when it made $44.1 million, or 17 cents a share, on sales of $351 million.

Its shares closed up 3/16 to 15 ahead of the earnings report.

In the quarter, license fees represented $48.8 million of the company's total sales while services sales and international sales accounted for $245.7 million and $59.4 million, respectively.

"1999 has been a transition year for PeopleSoft and the ERP industry," said CEO Craig Conway in a prepared release. "We are achieving our goal of delivering a new generation of enterprise applications that provide a 360 degree view of an enterprise's customers, suppliers and employees."

PeopleSoft shares have slumped of late after hitting a 52-week high of 26 5/8 last October.

Twenty of the 22 analysts following the stock maintain either a "hold" or "sell" recommendation.

Among other technology companies reporting earnings after the bell Tuesday:

Siebel Systems (Nasdaq: SEBL) reported third-quarter results that more than doubled, topping analyst forecasts, and set a 2-for-1 stock split. The largest maker of customer relationship management software said Tuesday that for the period ended Sept. 30, net income surged to $30.1 million, or 27 cents a share, from $14.1 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue soared 87 percent to $195.3 million from $104.2 million. The results topped by two pennies analyst estimates of 25 cents a share, according to First Call. Siebel also said its 2-for-1 stock split would take effect Nov. 12 for stockholders of record Nov. 1.

RealNetworks Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK) slipped past analysts' estimates in its third quarter Tuesday, earning $4.4 million, or 5 cents a share, on sales of $34.9 million. First Call consensus expected the online broadcaster to earn 4 cents a share in the quarter. The $34.9 million in sales marks a 97 percent improvement versus the year-ago period when it lost $2.5 million, or 4 cents a share, on sales of $17.6 million. "This quarter represents a significant achievement for RealNetworks," said CEO Rob Glaser in a prepared release. "In addition to achieving our 17th consecutive quarter of increased revenue, we have reached the important milestone of profitability." RealNetworks shares closed up 7 13/16 to 103 7/8 ahead of the earnings report.

Razorfish (Nasdaq: RAZF) edged past analyst estimates in the third quarter. The e-business consultant reported net income of $900,000, or 4 cents per share. First Call's survey of seven analysts predicted a profit of 3 cents per share in the September quarter. Third quarter revenue increased to $19.1 million, almost quintupling year-over-year. Those results don't include the business of i-Cube, whose acquisition was announced in August and is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Shares of Razorfish increased 1/2 to 51 7/8 in Tuesday's regular trading prior to the earnings report.