EA is donating $1 million to families of the Jacksonville victims

GLHF Game Bar/Facebook

Gaming company EA has stepped forward to donate $1 million to the families of the victims in the Jacksonville shooting.

The shooting, which took place at a Madden 19 tournament in Florida, Sunday, resulted in the deaths of two gamers, Elijah Clayton, 22, and Taylor Robertson, 27. The remaining three tournaments have since been cancelled in light of the tragedy.

The donation will be used to support the families of the victims, and EA will also set up a fund called the Jacksonville Tribute for others to contribute to. The game developer will host a livestream event on Sept. 6 to help "bring the gaming community together and uniting in play."

"We've heard from so many of you that you would like to support the victims, and to show that this horrific event will not define us, but only serve to make our community better," EA said in a statement on Twitter.

More details on the livestream, as well as how to donate, will be made available soon. EA's full statement can be seen below.