E3 2018: Watch the trailer for Marvel's Spider-man for PlayStation 4

Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 is one of those exclusives that's just been teasing fans for ages. It was first announced at E3 two years ago, and has been quietly, slowly teased since. Now, the game is just a few months away, and Insomniac games and Sony are finally ready to show a little more of the PlayStation-exclusive adventure. Specifically, Sony used its E3 press conference to show off a cavalcade of Spider-Man villains.

The trailer is an action smorgasboard -- showing Spidey rushing toward RAFT, a high security prison, to pursue one of his classic foes: Electro. The electric-powered supervillain just used his powers to open all of the cells on the island prison, forcing Spider-man to fight all the inmates at once. During a breathtaking chase that spans the prison interior, the outer walls, and all the way to the tallest tower, Spider-Man runs into the Rhino, The Scorpion, The Vulture and, eventually, Negative Man... and well, he doesn't exactly win the five-on-one fight.

Sony left the conclusion of the trailer up in the air -- but was kind enough to follow up the teaser with a few minutes of live gameplay. Yes, watching Spider-Man swing around New York city is gloriously fun, but the trailer didn't reveal too much else about what to expect in the final game. Fortunately, we won't have to wait too long to try it for ourselves. Marvel's Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 hits stores on Sept. 7, 2018

