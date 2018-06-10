E3 2018: Watch the first Gears of War 5 trailer

CNET screenshot

Gears of War 5 is official, and it's coming out in 2019.

And yes, that mysterious necklace teased at the end of Gears of War 4 finds its way into the story. So where are the COGs headed next? "Back to where it all began," a place that it's safe to assume will feature Locusts, waist-high walls and plenty of chainsaw guns.

Plus, now they have boats! Watch the full trailer below.

Gears of War 5 is planned to launch in 2019.

