E3 2018: Watch the Doom Eternal reveal trailer

Doom's 2016 comeback continues, with a sequel revealed during Bethesda's E3 2018 presentation. Titled Doom Eternal, it follows in the footsteps of the original Doom II by taking the legions of hellspawn to Earth for the next fight. As you'd expect, Bethesda promised a more powerful Doomslayer, more demons (twice as many!) and a whole lot of violence.

Doom Eternal will be getting a bigger showcase during Quakecon in August, but in the meantime, take a look at the trailer below.

