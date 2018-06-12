E3 2018: Watch the wild new Death Stranding trailer

Kojima Productions

Death Stranding's newest trailer just dropped, and as expected, it's a doozy. You just have to watch it for yourself, words barely do it justice.

Death Stranding is Hideo Kojima's long awaited debut as an independent developer after departing the Metal Gear Solid franchise. The PS4-exclusive title has fueled years of fan speculation with dizzying bizarre trailers, but slowly, we're learning more about the title ahead of its release.

In the latest trailer, we got our first look at what appears to be gameplay footage featuring... a lot of walking around, carrying things, dragging things, hiding from things and toward the end, dying. Interestingly, characters other than Reedus are shown carrying out similar explorations, and many of the slides throughout the trailer highlighted cooperation or interaction. "Give me your hand in life," "Give me your hand in death," and so on.

