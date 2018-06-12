Sony Interactive

Imagine the Batman Arkham games, except with samurais in Japan.

That's what Ghost of Tsushima captures, in the very best way, based on an in-depth trailer shown at Sony's PlayStation press conference at E3.

We saw the protagonist stealthily take down opponents by jumping down from ceiling beams and attacking from close quarters. There was also a sweet one-on-one samurai sword fight, something even Batman can't offer.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018: First look at Ghost of Tsushima

Unveiled last October at Paris Games Week, Ghost of Tsushima is a big project from Sucker Punch Games, the studio behind the Infamous and Sly Cooper franchises. It appears to take places during the Mongol invasion of Japan in the 1200s.

E3 2018: Everything you need to know

E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018 preview

E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot.

E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb.