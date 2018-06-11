E3 2018: Watch the trailer for Starfield, Bethesda's sci-fi epic

CNET screenshot

Bethesda has The Elder Scrolls. It revived Fallout, Doom and Wolfenstein. And now, it's headed to the stars.

At its E3 2018 press conference Sunday, Bethesda confirmed that the long-rumored title Starfield is indeed happening.

"Starfield is a game we've spent years thinking about and working on," Bethesda director and executive producer Todd Howard told the crowd at E3. As Bethesda itself noted, it's been a long time since it released a brand-new franchise.

Welcome to #Starfield, our next-generation single-player epic, and first new franchise in 25 years. pic.twitter.com/0DM1N8Tf6l — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 11, 2018

So far, no platforms or dates have been attached to Starfield, but for fans waiting for years for an official confirmation, just knowing it's a thing may be enough for now.

