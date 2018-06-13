E3 2018: All the must see trailers from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda and more

It's been a huge week for video games. In particular it's been a huge week for video game trailers. There were a lot of them. We've tried to collect all the most interesting ones for your general consumption.

Enjoy!

Control

Death Stranding

Kingdom Hearts 3

Spider-Man

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

Deracine

Halo Infinite

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Gears of War 5

Forza Horizon 4

Cyberpunk 2077

Metro Exodus

Dying Light 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Session

Crackdown 3

We Happy Few

Battletoads

Captain Spirit

Jump Force

Gears POP!

Devil May Cry 5

Tunic

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle: Donkey Kong Adventure

Super Mario Party

Fortnite

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Daemon X Machina

Overcooked 2



Octopath Traveler

Anthem

Battlefield 5

FIFA 19

Sea of Solitude

Unravel Two

Command & Conquer: Rivals

Madden NFL 19

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

The Division 2

Transference

Skull & Bones

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Trials Rising

