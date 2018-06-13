CNET también está disponible en español.

Gaming

E3 2018: All the must see trailers from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda and more

No messing about. Just the trailers for every video game you need to know about from E3 2018. Enjoy.

It's been a huge week for video games. In particular it's been a huge week for video game trailers. There were a lot of them. We've tried to collect all the most interesting ones for your general consumption.

Enjoy!

Sony

Control

Death Stranding

Kingdom Hearts 3

Spider-Man

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

Deracine

Microsoft

Halo Infinite

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Gears of War 5

Forza Horizon 4

Cyberpunk 2077

Metro Exodus

Dying Light 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Session

Crackdown 3

We Happy Few

Battletoads

Captain Spirit

Jump Force

Gears POP!

Devil May Cry 5

Tunic

Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate


Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle: Donkey Kong Adventure

Super Mario Party

Fortnite

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Daemon X Machina

Overcooked 2


Octopath Traveler

EA

Anthem

Battlefield 5

FIFA 19

Sea of Solitude

Unravel Two

Command & Conquer: Rivals

Madden NFL 19

Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

The Division 2

Transference

Skull & Bones

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Trials Rising

