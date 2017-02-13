Dyson's Singapore research center to develop smart tech

Enlarge Image Dyson

Luxury vacuum and small appliance manufacturer Dyson today opened a $410 million (£330/AU$540 million converted) research and development Technology Centre in Singapore.

According to the official press release, Dyson's Technology Centre will concentrate on "connected technology and intelligent machines" and hire employees with expertise in AI, machine intelligence and software development.

Dyson sells high-end consumer products ranging from a robot vacuum to a variety of upright and stick vacs, as well as humidifiers, fans, fan-heater hybrids, air purifiers, LED lamps and even hairdryers. While the brand hasn't yet branched out into other retail categories, Dyson has invested a lot of money in research in recent years.

Dyson previously dedicated $420 million, or about £335/AU$550 million, to the expansion of its R&D facility in Wiltshire, UK. The company already has a strong presence in Singapore as well; 1,100 engineers and other staff are already working at Dyson's Science Park I and West Park locations. The new Technology Centre is expected to increase the company's Singapore-based engineering staff by 50 percent.

"It is no coincidence that we are deepening our investment in Singapore to achieve our technology ambitions. Right here, some of the world's brightest minds are working on artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, fluid dynamics, vision systems to bring hardware, electronics and software together," said Dyson founder and owner, James Dyson.

A Dyson representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the specific products being developed at the Technology Centre. I'm personally hoping for an electric car, but we'll just have to wait and see.