DS painting town red in Japan

Japan will be getting its sixth regularly available DS color model this summer. According to the latest issue of Shonen Jump, Nintendo will release a new red version of its double-screen handheld in the country on Aug. 8. Nintendo has not announced any plans to release the red DS in America.

As with the standard platinum silver DS, the buttons and bottom side of the handheld will be black, giving the device a fashionable, two-toned color. The red DS will be priced the same as the other previously released models, at 15,000 yen ($139).

Aug. 8 is also the day Nintendo will release "Jump Super Stars" for the DS, which is expected to be the big title for the handheld this summer in Japan. This will be the second time Nintendo is releasing a new DS color model together with a major game. The company on April 21 released "Nintendogs" together with two DS color models: Turquoise Blue and Candy Pink. The other color models released previously are Graphite Black and Pure White.